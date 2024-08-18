Omaha beekeeper shares ways we can help support bees this National Honey Bee Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many bee enthusiasts are taking this weekend to recognize the contributions honey bees make in our lives. Elmwood Park Honey's Mark Welsch is sharing the do's and don't's to support honey bees.



In Nebraska alone, there are 200-500 native species of bees.

Planting pollinator-friendly plants can help protect bees.

Avoid spraying pesticides on blooming weeds or mosquitoes, as they can harm bees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honey bees play an important part in our lives from the air we breath to the food we eat. That's why this National Honey Bee Day, one Omaha bee enthusiast is sharing ways we can all help support them.

In Nebraska alone, there's anywhere between 200-500 native species of bees.

These insects along with other pollinators are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat.

That's why Mark Welsch is on a mission to protect them.

"We call this our food forest if there is a plant here, it either has to feed us or the bees or the peonies are from our wedding. So, they get a, you know, the bees don't really like it, but it's from our wedding. So, we have to keep those."

Welsch has been beekeeping with his wife since 2017 and has learned a thing or two about protecting them.

He says planting pollinator friendly plants is just one way to do so.

"With Dutch white clover in your yard you don't have to mow as much because it doesn't grow very high."

At the end of summer/early fall planting flowers like aster, goldenrod and sunflowers can also help bees get through the winter.

"Right now, is when not much is blooming, and we need more flowers now for the honey bees to find nectar and pollen in order to bring it home to their hive"

But if there's anything not to do, Welsch says to not to spray pesticides on weeds that are in bloom or mosquitoes as the chemicals can harm bees.

And be careful when swatting at one because often times, Welsch says honey bees get mistaken for yellow jacket wasps.

"They're the bad boys of the wasp world and frankly, they deserve to die because they'll sting you multiple times for no reason whatsoever,” said Welsch. "But honey bees like them, love them, leave them alone."

Welsch says if you're interested in beekeeping, to learn as much as you can before doing it. There's classes you can take at UNL and MCC.