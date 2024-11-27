Omaha City Council approves new equipment for police department

Omaha City Council approved two resolutions for OPD to purchase new equipment with the 2024 general fund.

Funds allocated for a Mini-Mobile Command Vehicle ($317,000) and digital evidence management system ($115,000).

Neighbor Dawaune Lamont Hayes criticizes the budget allocation, suggesting funds should be used for housing and transportation.

Chief Todd Schamdarer says the Mini-Mobile unit will assist in crisis negotiations and homicide investigations.

City Council approved all items in the consent agenda with a unanimous 7-0 vote.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha City Council approved two resolutions for OPD to make large purchases with the 2024 general fund.

The funds are for a Mini-Mobile Command Unit to assist the OPD's Emergency Response Unit. The price tag is $317,190.

Another resolution for $115,000 was approved for "digital evidence management & movement toward a single platform" and a "real time operations center." OPD says both are ongoing projects with J Pauly Consulting LLC.

Neighbor Dawaune Lamont Hayes is critical of Omaha's budget for OPD and questions why more money from the general fund is being allocated for these services.

"We know that actually they rack up their tab way more regularly and we say that, oh well, it's for public safety," said Lamont Hayes.

LDV

The Mini-Mobile unit is going to look similar to this one (pictured above) out of Highland Park, Illinois. Chief Todd Schamderer says this unit unlike the larger one doesn't require a CDL license and will be used during crisis negotiations, homicide investigations, and any other event requiring a command center.

However, Lamont Hayes believes there are other ways to address public safety.

"If we're really talking about safety, we need to talk about housing first and foremost, and then transit and transportation. The city needs to make that commitment and the dollars that we put toward the police department can go into actual infrastructure. As well as mental health responders and rental housing inspectors," said Lamont Hayes.

All items in the consent agenda were approved 7-0 by the City Council.

