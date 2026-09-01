Omaha City Council hears public comment on school resource officer agreements with four local districts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Omaha City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on the Omaha Police Department's agreements to place school resource officers in the Omaha, Westside, Millard and Elkhorn public school districts.

The hearing comes weeks after 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reported that OPD purchased dozens of pairs of Compliant Technologies' shock gloves for its SROs in 2025. Those gloves were used on 2 OPS students during the last school year before they were removed from the district last month.

At Tuesday's public comment session, there were no supporters. One opponent spoke — Jason Witmer with the ACLU of Nebraska.

"We would have put counselors in place. We would have put our money into those who were professional in the sense of being counselors, de escalation. We would have put things like restorative justice programs into our schools. All of them things are getting ahead of needing a police officer to come and do that work," Witmer said afterwards.

A vote to approve the agreements is scheduled in two weeks, on Sept. 15.

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