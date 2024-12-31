Omaha commuters worry as crews prepare for snow with increased road monitoring

Monday's rain and snow had neighbors concerned about road conditions.

Omaha street crews began 12-hour shifts to monitor street conditions.

Mayor Jean Stothert confirmed no pre-treatment of roads this time.

During the day Douglas County had trucks out to salt and sand, but they went home at 7 pm. After, 1-2 trucks were on call.

With rain and snow on Monday, some neighbors were worried about dangerous road conditions. Especially after the icy conditions that left some stranded two weeks ago.

Omaha street crews started 12-hour shifts monitoring street conditions at 7 o'clock Monday night. Mayor Jean Stothert on Facebook acknowledged, no pre-treating this time, because rain washes it away.

If there's more than 2 inches on residential streets she says "contractors are on standby."

Jordan Lowe commutes to Omaha from Iowa for work, and she says their is a clear difference when driving in Omaha during winter weather.

"It makes me a little annoyed honestly because they know this is coming and there's so many people that like commute from Iowa side to Omaha and, you know, they should be able to take care of the roads and it's for like the safety of like everyone," said Lowe.

Preparations outside of Omaha began during the day. Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer said the county prepped the roadways with salt and sand. However, county trucks stopped working at 7 pm. Pfitzer said they will have 1-2 trucks on call if the roads "get bad."

Neighbor Michael Susterka is encouraging others to look out and drive slow.

"Patience, you know, take it easy and don't rush. You know how it is with the weather here you really don't know," said Susterka.

Pfitzer says trucks will be back out on county roads at 4 am on Tuesday, to address slush, snow and icy patches for neighbors daily commutes. While City of Omaha trucks are expected to work through the night.

