Omaha family in New Orleans reacts to tragic Bourbon Street attack

Lisa Rezac and her husband are in New Orleans to support their sons, who play for Notre Dame.

Both sons previously played football at Westside High School.

The family is reacting to a tragic attack that occurred on Bourbon Street, resulting in 14 deaths and dozens of injuries.

The incident involved former U.S. Army Veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar driving a rented truck into a crowd.

The Sugar Bowl game they came to watch has been postponed due to the attack.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Westside football family never expected a trip to the Sugar Bowl would be full of messages wondering if they're okay. KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree spoke to Lisa Rezac about her experience going to watch two of her sons play in the Sugar Bowl.

The trip started with sight seeing and excitement.

"We spent Monday and Tuesday, you know, walking around the French Quarter and taking in all the things. They had a big Sugar Bowl parade on the 31st, and we were actually like in those same places, you know, just a few hours prior to the incident," said Rezac.

Wednesday morning 14 people were killed and dozens injured when former U.S. Army Veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

George Walker IV/AP A barrier is seen on Royal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

She and her husband are staying just blocks from where the attack happened, they heard the sirens but had no idea of the devastation.

"Just in shock of, wow like, last thing that anyone would have expected," said Rezac.

Despite the shock and horror of what happened New Year's Day Rezac says she felt safe attending her sons game. Because, of the strong police presence and active communication she's had with the University of Notre Dame.

"So many people have said, oh, don't leave your room, or, and there were a few hours yesterday where they were finding additional IEDs down in the French Quarter area and they got, you know, we just, we're a little just uneasy, but it does feel very safe here," said Rezac.

Gerald Herbert/AP Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, left, passes as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half in the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff.

Before every game the Notre Dame football team attends mass, Rezac says this time they held it in their hotel ballroom and players said special prayers for the victims and their families.

Because, the game was postponed Rezac says the university has helped make accommodations so families could stay the extra day to watch their children play. And her airline waived fees so they could make other flight arrangements.

