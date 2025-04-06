Omaha joins nationwide protest against President Trump and Elon Musk

Video shows captures Saturday’s protest at Memorial Park, where hundreds gathered to challenge the current administration.

The "Hands Off" rally was part of a nationwide protest against President Trump and Elon Musk, advocating for the protection of American freedoms. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday to protest the current administration. I spoke with 75-year-old neighbor Jacqueline Dahlin, who said she came out because she believes her voice matters.

"I have a voice, and it takes all of our voices to stand up for democracy, the Constitution, social security, civil rights, and all the rights that we have that they are trying to take away," said Dahlia.

Dahlin, who has many reasons for being there, shared one driving force that keeps her fighting.

“This goes back to John Lewis. He fought so hard, and we need to continue, everyone has equal rights, and they need to be treated like equal rights," said Dahlia.

At the protest, signs highlighted a variety of causes including veteran services, women's rights, social security, immigration, and more. Cassidy Cooper, who brought her three children along, explained that she hoped to make this a learning experience for them.

“Democracy is under attack, and they're our future, they need to fight for democracy, and that's what this is all about," said Cooper.

Cooper added that there's no single issue that brought her out, but she believes using her voice is important in countering what's happening at the federal level.

"Everything Trump stands for is hurting us, like schools losing funding and other rights under attack,” said Cooper.

Saturday's "Hands Off" rally was part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Organizers said the event was a call to defend American rights and freedoms. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.