Omaha man on hospice gets wish to see College World Series game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lifelong baseball fan, Thomas Coker, is on hospice and lives at a skilled nursing facility in Central Omaha. His wish for his 75th birthday: attending a baseball game at the College World Series. His care team made that happen through the Dreamweaver Foundation.



Tom’s caregivers, with Haven Hospice and Emerald Nursing and Rehab, adore him.

Erinn Drouin from the Dreamweaver Foundation: “We have spent 12 years making connections in the community that allowed us to reach out quickly, get some tickets, schedule transport for him."

Kayla Davis, one of his nursing assistants: “He’s always vocalized wanting to go to a baseball game and I feel lucky enough that I get to be the one to go with him ... I’m very grateful that they’re doing this for him.”

Thomas Coker turned 75 this week. That means he’s exactly the same age as the College World Series in Omaha.

Brandy Thompson, caregiver: “You like watching baseball on TV, huh Coker?”

I’m neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and I got to tag along as the Westside High alum was granted a birthday wish: seeing the CWS in person.

Laura Guzman, Haven Hospice nursing assistant: “He played back in the day, so one of the favorite things he wants to do is see the game again, at least hear the game again. He lets you know that he’s a fan of the Dodgers.”

His speech is limited, so he communicates through his caregivers.

Brandy: “Everything’s special about Thomas.”

Kayla Davis: “It’s the eyes and his infectious smile.”

Dreamweaver Foundation grants wishes to people over 55 who have low income and a life-limiting medical condition.

Erinn Drouin from the Dreamweaver Foundation: “We have spent 12 years making connections in the community that allowed us to reach out quickly, get some tickets, schedule transport for him."

Melissa Merritt of Haven Hospice: “And asked for a favor because it was pretty last minute and she made it work for us today.”

Katrina: “I can see people filtering in behind me. Tom and his caregivers should be here any moment.”

And there they were; Tom’s new souvenir hat in hand as Oregon State took on Louisville.

Kayla has been his nursing assistant for about eight months.

Kayla: “He’s always vocalized wanting to go to a baseball game and I feel lucky enough that I get to be the one to go with him ... I’m very grateful that they’re doing this for him.”

I’m Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel with Tom Coker at the College World Series.

