Omaha mayoral candidates address public safety and affordable housing at community forum

Public safety and affordable housing: two key issues for Omaha's mayoral candidates. At the Tangier Shrine temple, the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association hosted a forum, bringing together landlords, community members and candidates to discuss polices that could impact them.

“So we're trying to get rid of the surplus of property that we have selling them at market value to a dollar so builders and developers can come in and build more and we are assembling more right now,” said Mayor Jean Stothert.

“So when I look at these things I'm going to be looking at do they impact safety? Do they impact liability? Do they create a hardship on the property owners and is there a reason that can be articulated for the particular rule if there's not then I don't know that there is a reason to have it,” said mayoral candidate John Ewing.

Landlords also voiced concerns about increasing expenses and permitting processes.

"The biggest issue facing Omaha property owners where the mayor has a purview would be regulations and really trying to within a reason cut regulations so that way we can provide more affordable housing to the residents of Omaha,” said Nate Haugen, MOPOA president.

"As property owners, whether it's our home or whether it's a rental property, we should be able to pull our own permit and primarily is concerned with rental properties number one she said that that was an error. I'd like to see that corrected day one,” said Gus Dworak, a local landlord.

In addition to housing and regulations, public safety was another focus of the discussion. Both candidates stressed the importance of recruiting and retaining police officers to ensure Omaha remains a safe place to live and work.