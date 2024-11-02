Omaha mother faces 200 years in prison after four people die in car crash

Rachel Bickerstaff faces 5 charges including motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors say Bickerstaff was driving over 100 miles per hour and had three-times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood alcohol content.

Bickerstaff could face up to 200 years in prison if found guilty. Her next court hearing is at 9:00a.m. on December 9th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The youngest victim of this crash was just 11 days old. On Friday that baby's mother appeared before a judge facing homicide charges stemming from that crash here at 10th and Douglas in the Old Market.

Rachel Bickerstaff, 33- years-old, sat in-front of the judge in a wheel chair wiping her tears. Bickerstaff faces five charges. Four of those motor vehicle homicide, the fifth— driving under the influence. The crash happened early in the morning on September 27th.

Police say she was driving an SUV with a man in the passenger seat and three children in the back. They say she was going more than 100 miles per hour when she slammed into 70 year-old, Michael Sales. The force of the crash pushed both vehicles into the median where they caught fire.

The children in the back of Bickerstaff's car were just five, eight and 11 days old.

"With the four people being killed and with the severity of the crash. The total lack of responsibility in the manner of driving by the driver, probably rates as one of the worst if not worst, that I've ever seen." said Don Kleine.

Prosecutors say, Bickerstaff's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit.

If found guilty, Bickerstaff could spend 200 years in prison.

Kleine says there are more charges that could be brought against the Bickerstaff and the passenger inside her car. Bickerstaff is due in court on December 9th at 9a.m.