Omaha names new interim parks director as search for permanent leader continues

Omaha has gone about a year without a permanent parks director, and the search is starting over

A candidate was offered the job last week but withdrew

The city aims to name a permanent parks director in October and have them on board by year's end

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha has a new interim parks director as the city restarts its search for a permanent leader of its parks, pools, and golf courses.

Jacquelyn Morrison began her tenure as interim parks director on Monday. She also serves as the city's Director of Transformation and Strategic Partnerships.

Morrison said that the city had offered the permanent position to a candidate last week, but that candidate withdrew.

The search for a permanent director has now lasted about a year. The former parks director resigned in July 2025.

When asked why the city wouldn't return to candidates from the previous search, Morrison said the process calls for finding someone who truly stands apart.

"We thought that the one that we chose stood out against the rest and so our hope is that we can find an equally qualified candidate that also stands out against the pool," Morrison said.

Morrison said she hopes the next permanent director will pursue more partnerships to support the city's parks. She pointed to MECA's management of The Riverfront, a recent agreement with the Miller Park Trust, and a partnership with Omaha Public Schools that allows high school baseball players to use park fields — including the Benson team at Gallagher Park near 52nd and Northwest Radial Highway.

"The Omaha Public Schools that they take care of the, the fields in exchange for them taking care of them. Then the students of Omaha Public Schools have a place to play and so we allow them to operate those fields in the public good that kids can play sports in our parks," Morrison said.

Morrison said the plan is to name the next parks director in October, with that person starting in the role by the end of the year.

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