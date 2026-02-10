Omaha neighbors send 200+ Valentine's cards to Minnesota students after ICE raids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jessica Duggan, co-owner of Kitchen Table in Omaha, organized a community effort to collect over 200 handmade Valentine's cards for students at Columbia Heights Public Schools in Minnesota. ICE detained multiple students there. Duggan, who has a background in education, said she wanted to do something positive for the children and enlisted help from neighbors and fellow business owners.



More than 200 cards were dropped off at Kitchen Table in Downtown Omaha

The cards are going to students who had multiple classmates detained by ICE agents

Two boxes of cards are expected to arrive in Minnesota on Thursday

Jessica Duggan stood at her Kitchen Table business, carefully sealing two boxes filled with more than 200 handmade Valentine's cards. These cards are going to students at Columbia Heights Public Schools in Minnesota.

The co-owner of the restaurant in Downtown Omaha organized the card drive after learning that ICE had detained multiple students in Minnesota. We first met her in January 2026, when card collection started. Drawing from her background working in education, Duggan said she tried to imagine how the remaining students were feeling.

"Like they're your kids," Duggan said. "And when you want to do something nice for them, it matters."

I accompanied Duggan as she walked up Farnam Street to drop off the cards at the post office. The packages will arrive in the Twin Cities by Thursday, two days ahead of Valentine's Day.

On the walk back from the post office, Duggan became emotional when discussing the community effort.

"It's good. It matters," she said. "Again, just being able to do something positive. Hopefully, it warms up some kiddos' hearts that need a little hug —from Omaha."

Duggan expressed gratitude for both fellow business owners and neighbors who collected and donated cards for the students.

