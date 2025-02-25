Omaha PD, Wichita PD and Homeland Security join forces in sex trafficking bust

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where multiple people were sentenced with sex trafficking a minor. It all started here, right behind at this Walmart when police were called for a shop lifting incident.

Three women all sentenced to prison, for their role in a sex trafficking operation that unraveled here in Omaha. In November of 2022, police arrested Khalah Beard for shop lifting at this Walmart at 72nd and pine. A closer look revealed the girl was being trafficked and beard wasn't acting alone. They found online ads along with items they say are common with prostitution in a hotel room. Omaha Police say they worked with Wichita Police and Homeland Security to track the group to Kansas and make an arrest in 2023. The last of the group was recently sentenced. Human trafficking has more than doubled over the last decade and non-profits like Project Harmony want parents to know what they can do everyday to make sure their children are safe.

"Communication is number one, know where your kids are. Be talking to your kids when they come home, If your kids do report something really respond calmly," said Roth, with Project Harmony.

Those prison sentences range from 9 -19 years for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking a minor. Project Harmony, encourages parents to also monitor their children's social media and educate them on the dangers of speaking to strangers online. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

