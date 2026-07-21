Omaha plans joint police and fire headquarters at Crossroads development site

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha plans to build a joint police and fire administrative headquarters at the Crossroads development near 74th and Cass Street, the city announced Monday.

The 3-acre project would potentially use $181 million in bond money, which the city says would allow it to be built without increasing taxes. Omaha City Council members will discuss $155 million of bond money next week, and the project is projected to be complete in 2030.

Mayor John Ewing said the building is administrative in nature.

"It is not a building where we're going to have rescue squads and fire engines responding with sirens. This is an office building that gives us an opportunity to house the leaders of police and fire together for the first time in the history of the city of Omaha," Ewing said.

For years, officials have cited infrastructure issues at the current locations, as the police department approaches 60 years of operation – for example – plumbing and asbestos problems.

Renderings show what the project would look like at the Crossroads site, where development progress has been watched alongside neighbors for years. Many neighbors had expressed excitement about the development becoming a destination for entertainment and shopping. So far, an arcade and parking have been added to the site, and now the first responders headquarters is being proposed.

When asked how the headquarters development could impact the ratio of office to retail space at Crossroads, Ewing said the project fits within the original plan.

"I think we will still be within the original plan what this actually does is it creates even more energy around getting the crossroads done," Ewing said.

The most up-to-date map of the development still shows additional potential space for offices. City-owned property like the proposed headquarters does not generate tax revenue.

The mayor said a committee will be formed to inform the public about the project ahead of November voting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.