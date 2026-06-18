Omaha police respond to murder-suicide with two young children inside; city sees six deaths on Wednesday

Two children were taken to Project Harmony after a murder-suicide at their home in Northwest Omaha

A five-year-old called a family member for help, who then called 911

Ewing and Schmaderer: six people died across Omaha on Wednesday in what police called a rare and deadly day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha Police Department Sgt. Devon Washington said that two young children were taken to Project Harmony after Omaha police responded to a murder-suicide at a Northwest Omaha home Wednesday, on what authorities described as a rare and deadly day across the city.

The children, who are five-years-old and one-year-old, were inside the home in the Lake Cunningham Hills neighborhood when officers arrived. The five-year-old called a family member, who then called 911.

Washington said the children were taken to Project Harmony, an organization that works with children who have been in difficult situations. Washington said he was not sure whether the children had been placed with other family members.

Washington said officers are trained to work with children in traumatic situations, regardless of whether they are parents themselves.

"Anytime you see someone who's died, or their life has been taken in the community, it sits with you. It resonates with you. Anytime there's an incident involving children, it resonates with you. It lives with you," Washington said.

Wednesday was an unusually deadly day in Omaha. According to a joint statement from Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, six people died across the city: four in apparent murder-suicides, one in a shooting, and one in a fire.

Police identified the couple who died at 85th and Izard as Ruchell and George Jencks, both in their 60s. No names have been released for those killed at the Northwest Omaha home.

OPD said its investigation is ongoing and that updates will continue to be provided.

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