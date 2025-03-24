Omaha postal workers protest potential changes to USPS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — President Trump is standing up to his campaign promises to cut government spending, and the U.S. Postal Service is also on his radar as he continues to talk about the possibility of privatizing it.

That could impact hundreds of thousands of postal workers throughout the country, including right here in Omaha, where workers are taking a stand.

At the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, members of the National Association of Letter Carriers are bringing attention to an issue that they say would impact not only postal workers but neighbors and how they get their mail.

Chuck Walls, President of the NALC Branch 5, says many of them are feeling fearful, angry, and disappointed. He’s worried that many of them could lose their jobs.

“We’ve been doing our job diligently through the pandemic and everything else. We love our jobs. We want to continue to serve the American people.”

The NALC says every day, 200,000 letter carriers deliver 376 million pieces of mail to nearly 169 million delivery points.

The organization is talking to local leaders and seeking their support in Congress to fight for their cause. The protest here is a chance for them to get the word out about what is going on.