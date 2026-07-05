Omaha Quakers hold Fourth of July 'Declaration of Resistance' demonstration over voting rights concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From the nation's founding through the women's suffrage and civil rights movements, the Religious Society of Friends — a Christian denomination better known as Quakers — have advocated for causes tied to the principles in the nation's founding documents.

On Independence Day, local Quakers gathered at 72nd and Dodge in central Omaha, holding what they called a "Declaration of Resistance."

Carol Gilbert says she is concerned that voting rights are being undermined: "I was always taught that you can't sit still and let things happen. You have to talk about it."

Gilbert says the push for stricter voting measures is based on what she believes is an overstated problem.

"There's not a lot of voter fraud. There's tiny bits here and there. And they're using that excuse of voter fraud to make a mess of the voting process to make it harder for all of us to vote," she said.

The White House is currently pushing Congress to pass the "SAVE Act," saying it is important for election integrity. However, nonpartisan groups including the League of Women Voters and the United States Conference of Mayors say the legislation will make it harder for U.S. citizens to vote, and — in their view — potentially suppressing voter turnout.

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