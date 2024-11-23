Omaha rent increases by 9% as multi-family housing development surges

Omaha rent has increased by 9% according to Zumper Rent Report.

Average one-bedroom apartment rent is now $1,100, and two-bedroom rent is $1,500 per month.

City issued over 3,000 residential building permits in 2023, 63% for multi-family buildings.

Affordable housing remains a significant concern for Omaha residents.

Multi-family buildings have outpaced single-family homes in development over the past decade.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rising rent prices and a surge in multi-family housing developments pose challenges for affordable housing in Omaha. Developers are putting an emphasis on building apartments, townhomes, and condos.

According to Zumper the average one-bedroom apartment in Omaha is about $1,100 a month up 9% since this time last year. And for a two-bedroom it's about $1,500 a month that's a 5.8% increase.

"The goal is not to house people, the goal is to make money and make money at a certain rate of profit that enables landlords to continue expropriating massive amounts of wealth from people.The City of Omaha's 2023 Building and Development Summary just over 3,000 residential building permits were issued… 60% were for multi-family buildings… aka apartments, condos, and townhomes," said Seth Cope.

Seth Cope, an organizer with Omaha Tenants United, says this is because developers want to keep making money off of community members.

The supply of housing is not the problem here. That's just, that's kind of just an empty exercise to give people more contracts to build more things and line the pockets of other people.According to the same city planning study over the last decade…multi-family buildings have outpaced single-family homes and the numbers show it doesn't seem to be slowing down. At 39th and Dodge I'm Hannah McIlree, your Central Omaha neighborhood reporter.

