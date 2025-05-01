Omaha Tenants United pushes back against unauthorized practice of law claim

Omaha Tenants United denies accusations of practicing law without a license, calling it an intimidation tactic

OTU received a cease and desist letter from the Nebraska Commission on the Unauthorized Practice of Law

OTU has filed an appeal and is awaiting a response; the commission has not commented BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



I'm Melissa Wright at the Douglas County Courthouse, where Omaha Tenants United is pushing back against claims they're practicing law without a license.

OTU is facing accusations of unlicensed legal work — but the group says that’s not true. They say they aren't paid, and their only compensation comes through collective wins.

Co-founder Seth Cope says there’s confusion around what it means to support tenants — especially when it comes to stepping in, addressing basic needs in the home, and not waiting on landlords.

"It is only the landlords who are afraid in the situation, OTU always knew that a day like this would come if we were organizing correctly and this attack only vindicate the fact that we have chosen the most effective course of action to take power back from landlord and place it into the hands of tenants," said Cope.

OTU says after appealing the accusations, they’ve yet to hear back from the UPL Committee. So far the committee has declined to comment on this issue.