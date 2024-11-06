Omaha voters approve bonds for city projects and CHI Health Center expansion

City of Omaha voters approved six bonds for various city projects.

One bond allocates $100 million for the CHI Health Convention Center Expansion.

Mayor Jean Stothert and the Chamber of Commerce campaigned for these bonds.

The expansion will include a face-lift for the riverfront side and more rental spaces, with groundbreaking expected in early 2025.

Additional funds approved for police, fire, roads, and parks and recreation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

voters approved a series of bonds in the city of Omaha, one of which will pay for large expansions at the CHI health center behind me, supporters say it's a big win for the city

City of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert celebrated the passage of six bonds that she and members of the chamber of commerce campaigned for.

These are things that are continuous that we need to continue funding that you can't do with the general fund these are all things that are really, really important to keep our city safe as well as that momentum going.

One of the bonds will contribute 100 million dollars towards the CHI Health Convention Center Expansion,

Meca CEO Roger Dixon says it will give a face-lift to the riverfront side of the building and offer more rental spaces...groundbreaking is expected for early 2025.

"We've always been a little on the deficient side on meeting space. This will add 26 meeting rooms. So we'll be up to 41 meeting rooms, puts us in mid range of our competitive set because now we're at the very bottom of it," said Dixon.

Voters also approved money for police, fire, roads and parks and recreation.

