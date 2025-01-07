Omahan who attended January 6th Capitol riot reflects four years later

Monday was the four-year anniversary of the attack at the Capital on January 6. Omaha native and conservative social media influencer Brandon Straka discusses his experience and views on the riot.



Stracka spent Monday in New York City, four years ago he was in Washington DC at the U.S. Capital.

"I've known all along, how I feel about what happened in 2020. Most people know how they feel," said Straka.

Straka is also the founder of #WalkAway Campaign and says he was there for a speaking engagement. He was seen in videos and posts outside the capital and near the entrance.

Weeks later he says the FBI raided his home, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on the Capitol Grounds to Disturb or Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of either House of Congress.

Four years later he says he does not think he did anything wrong but, can't say he'd do it again.

"I'd have to really rethink, you know, the consequences that happen to everybody based off of just being in proximity, proximity to the situation and I think it's entirely possible that I might make a different choice," said Straka.

University of Nebraska Omaha Political Science Professor Randall Adkins says before January 6th, 2021, presidential election certification was a blip in curriculum now, it's a discussion about morality.

"I don't know that there's a lot of disagreement about what happened we all saw it on television we all saw it unfold live it's, it's what caused it, what led to it that I think people disagree about and I think that's what people want to remember is that that's where the real disagreement was," said Adkins.

Straka posted to his X account Monday, criticizing the Department of Justice for its handling of January 6 criminal charges.

Adkins can't say what motivated people to participate in the attack at the U.S. Capital but believes social media and the spread of misinformation had a heavy hand in the political tension.

"We get news through social media we get news through a whole host of other sources, and some of that news that we get isn't fact, but it's rumor," said Adkins.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he has plans to pardon some of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Adkins says in the past, presidents have used clemency to heal old political wounds.

"There have been times in history when pardons have been used to try to heal the country. And so, if we think back to the Civil War, if we think back to Vietnam when individuals refused to participate in the draft, there have been some sort of mass blanket pardons that have been given out," said Adkins.

KMTV asked Straka about President-elect Trump promise of pardons, he says it's a good first step. But believes restitution is deserved, for those who endured long legal battles or faced public backlash.

"If the government or the administration doesn't come to the table, I think with some sort of restitution compensation package for people, then there's going to have to be a flurry of lawsuits, whether they're individual or small group or class action against the government, for people to begin to financially rectify all of these things that they've been through," said Straka.

Adkins said the demand for new media has allowed intellectual property to reach the masses before it's ready too, which can lead to animosity between political parties.