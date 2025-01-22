Omaha's City View apartments facing final inspection, reports of safety hazards

Omaha conducting final inspection of fire systems at City View Apartments.

The City of Omaha Fire Department will do a final inspection of the fire alarm system at City View apartments on Wednesday. If they fail the inspection, property management will have until Jan. 31 to make repairs or a vacate notice will be issued for the entire building.

At City View Apartments residents describe conditions many of us would find hard to fathom, last weekKMTV spoke to multiple residents, and they said conditions are “terrible.”

“Bedbugs roaches, ants, everything is really bad,” tenant Fredrick Peha said.

"There feces in the hallway, each floor has a different smell, there mold everywhere, stuff is falling apart in my apartment,” said tenant Ashley Nash.

Reports of health and safety concerns at the building have grown in recent years. Three reports were made in 2023, that number rose to 20 reports in 2024, and so far in 2025 there have already been 36 reports. The total number of active complaints is 48.

City of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says the increase began after the building’s security team quit, due to nonpayment by the management company.

"To let a building that you own look like this and allow people to live in there and you're collecting money from those people I think is is just shameful," said Mayor Stother who continued "we want people, everybody in Omaha, no matter if it's rental property or or single family or whatever, to live in a good clean environment."

Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman says the fire alarm panel is supposed to activate fire alarms in every unit and the common spaces, it should also notify the fire department if a fire is detected.

City Views property management had already been found in violation for the system earlier this year. But received an extension after entering a contract with a local fire alarm company.

"Progress for repairs and replacement has been slow as the property owners appealed to the property maintenance Appeals Board in August, who granted timeline extensions," said Chief Bossman.

According to staff the city has been in contact with the building owner’s attorney, but the city has struggled to contact the owner, who they say lives in Miami.

"If the definition of a slumlord is to own property and let it look like this looks like, yeah, I would call him a slumlord," said Mayor Stothert.

The mayor says city inspectors are unable to perform inspections unless a formal report with the tenant’s name, address, and contact.