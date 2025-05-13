Omaha's mayoral candidates, Stothert and Ewing, ramp up voter outreach ahead of the election

Incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert and challenger John Ewing Jr. are campaigning vigorously in Omaha ahead of the mayoral election, hoping to rally support after a tight primary race.

Both candidates stressed the importance of voter engagement, particularly after low turnout in the primary, where only 25.6% of registered voters participated.

Ewing focuses on community collaboration as a key to effective governance, while Stothert emphasizes her ongoing campaign efforts and commitment to reaching voters.

The mayoral race in Omaha’s primary last month was tight. Now, candidates are hoping to build a lead.

Neighbors part of Blue Dot Nebraska gathered on the Memorial Park Bridge to wave signs. The group focuses on shining a light on politics in the Omaha metro area.

"We need him every day working for Omaha!" a supporter said.

Monday’s goal was to champion mayoral hopeful John Ewing Jr.

"It's obviously encouraging for us up here to know that there's enthusiasm down there because, you know, those are the voters who don't vote," Blue Dot Organizer Jason Brown said.

Ewing said showing up for constituents is a message he has tried to convey throughout this race. He believes community collaboration improves governance.

"I absolutely love it. I'm very grateful and thankful for the people who've come and rallied around this campaign. We believe it's one of the most important campaigns in Omaha's recent history, and we believe we've got a great chance to win this race," Ewing said.

Mayor Stothert was out with supporters near 132nd and Center at the same time.

"I'm very proud of my campaign, and you know, every time I run, the issues have been completely different," Stothert said.

Her supporters could be heard chanting. "When I say mayor, you say Stothert."

She told KMTV that even though she has won the last three elections, she never takes her foot off the gas.

"The whole team is out there. I have a ton of door knockers out there knocking on doors right now. I have to work today; you know I still have a big city with lots of people. Knocking on doors, lots of people have taken out early ballots and have not returned them yet, so we’re making sure they get returned," Sothert said.

Both candidates are urging neighbors to get out and vote following low primary attendance. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, only 25.6% of registered voters participated in the primary election.

Ewing and Stothert say they’ll be campaigning across the metro on Tuesday, hoping to garner last-minute support and hosting respective watch parties.