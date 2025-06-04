Omaha's new wheelchair basketball program is tipping off

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Adaptive Sports and CHI Health Immanuel have partnered with Omaha Parks and Rec to start a new free program where anyone of any skill level can come and learn how to play.



Video shows participants playing a scrimmage and practicing their skills at wheelchair basketball.

Scott Zessin has been playing the sport since he was a kid. He says while you can gain strength and endurance from playing, the greatest skills he's learned mean much more.

Basketball isn't the only sport; there are other recreation options for those with disabilities, including another new free program—sitting volleyball.

From shooting hoops to blocking, I'm Jill Lamkins at the Mockingbird Hills Community Center, where a new adaptive sport is giving those with a disability the opportunity to come together and compete.

Wheelchair basketball has become a popular sport in Nebraska, and a popular adaptive sport at that. However, the city of Omaha has never had a program. Now, Nebraska Adaptive Sports and CHI Health Immanuel have partnered with Omaha Parks and Rec to start a new free program where anyone of any skill level can come and learn how to play.

"You don't have to be proficient when you come to any of these programs because there's always people getting injured or having, you know, some type of diagnosis that causes a physical impairment, and we're here as part of the community to help you learn,” said Jena Munson, Recreation Therapist at CHI Health Immanuel.

Beyond playing basketball, organizers say the game can help players become more independent and confident in themselves.

"Camaraderie and just friendships that come out of it and all kind of have the same goal, and people who may have gone through similar struggles as me, and just kind of that commonness and just helping and supporting each other,” said Zessin.

Zessin says there's a lot of interest from people in Omaha who want to play. His hope is that the team can compete and travel in tournaments if they get enough players.

