Omaha's Septemberfest Cancelled, Neighbors Seek New Labor Day Traditions

After 46 years, Septemberfest did not return this Labor Day, leaving Omaha residents to find alternative ways to celebrate the holiday.

Organizers of Septemberfest announced in spring of this year that the festival would not be returning to downtown.

Now, neighbors who used to enjoy the carnival rides are looking for a different thrill.

"Just enjoying the park now and really loving that there are so many people out because it's absolutely gorgeous and love that people are utilizing the space," said Brook Bosewell,

Brooke Boswell and her husband Chris headed into town from Blair, to support their son who walked in the parade.

"Our son is a union member. So we went and watched him march in it. Then we went and had lunch at let it fly," said B. Boswell.

Others traveled from out of state to be here, Aaron Aspendon grew up in Omaha, he lives in Missouri now but wanted to show his daughter a classic Labor Day Weekend in his home state.

"Shopping, eating, you know, meeting up with some friends went to a Husker game, on Saturday so that was cool," said Aspendon.

Grow Omaha sited that the festival would not return due to financial issues.