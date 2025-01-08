Ongoing road construction impacts life for residents in downtown Omaha

From the revamping of Gene Leahy Mall, ongoing construction of the streetcar and a sink hole on 16th street road work has been a consistent part of Downtown.

Ebony Jones-Scott lives near six blocks of road construction, she says it's made it difficult to get to work.

Block 16 owner says the construction is growing pains for a better downtown.

Road construction seems to be a consistent part of life in downtown Omaha.

Four blocks near 15th and Farnam have reduced lanes due to the Mutual of Omaha construction, a sinkhole has shut done a portion of 16th street, utility work for the streetcar on S 15th St between Howard St and Harney St, and now Dodge Street West bound at North 17th Street will be closed for a week due to a water main break.

A square of downtown between Farnam and Harney, and 16th and 17th Streets seems to be in the heart of it all. Ebony Jones-Scott has lived downtown for 2 years she says she hears noise from the road construction when she wakes up and until she falls asleep.

"They are out here at all hours of the day, all hours of the night. It doesn't matter if you shut your windows and put blankets or waterproof plastic over them, you're gonna hear them at the crack of dawn," said Jones-Scott.

Six blocks near her building are under construction and in Midtown the streetcar is heading her way.

The construction isn't just an unwanted alarm, she says it's made it difficult for her to get to work. She relies on ride-sharing apps because the bus stop near her apartment was moved due to construction.

"I've been left plenty of time by Lyft and Uber because the drivers get frustrated when they see the detour sign," said Jones-Scott.

When it comes to road closures time is money. Whether it’s the time you spend sitting in traffic or the cost of repairs. KMTV went through a Nebraska Department of Transportation study and found if you consider travel time, emissions and fuel the average cost of a single lane closure is $334.33 per hour.

OPPD closed the Energy Plaza downtown near this block of 16th street. A spokesperson told KMTV they're not getting the same foot traffic they used to and are looking at other alternative uses for the space.

"While we don’t have all the answers right now, we continue to work on our Master Facilities Plan, a holistic facilities strategy that allows us to plan for future facility needs while providing guidance in managing and sustaining our facilities as we grow and change. We’ll be sure to keep our customers and the public informed as any plans evolve that involve the Energy Plaza building."

Nearby Paul Urban and his wife have been running Block 16 for 14 years. He says it's not all that bad.

"I'm excited for the streetcar, but I, it, it as a whole we put up with a lot on, on this block with a lot of construction, a lot going on, but this, this little sector is still booming," said Urban.

Though the closure at 17th and Dodge is expected to be resolved in a week, neighbors say the streetcar project makes them feel like the construction is never going to end.