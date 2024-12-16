Watch Now
OPD received nearly 800 calls during the ice storm

Many of us just tried to stay inside but some can't, like first responders. For Omaha Police it was non-stop for a while. We're told they had nearly 800 calls from last night into Saturday afternoon and 14 of their cruisers have damage from crashes. They also responded to over 20 snow plow accidents.

"Severe weather isn't something is something that should not be shock anyone and I think we did as best as we could with the resources that we had," said Lieutenant Martin. "There's a lot that goes into these things— 911, the hospitals, firefights. Overall, collectively, I think we did a really good job."

Lieutenant Martin expects it will take some time to get all the stranded cars off the roads. He encourages neighbors to step-up and lend a helping hand if they can do that safely.

