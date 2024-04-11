Organizations join forces to push for diversity in healthcare

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Pushing for diversity in healthcare careers, one organization's focus to vamp up recruitment. At University of Nebraska Omaha, thousands of students learned about pre-health pathways to eventually help their communities.



Health Careers Rescourse center at UNO organizes the event

Health professionals gave students advice on how to overcome challenges

Video shows thousands of students learning about pre-health tracks

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

High school and college students learned about pre-health pathways at UNO's event, an effort to help with future shortages.

Ashley Plascencia is a first generation student at UNO.

"I'm looking to be a future dental hygienist, and I know that being here is going to be able to gain the resources and contacts that I need," says Plascencia.

She wants to make minorities feel comfortable getting care.

"I know how it feels from my parents side; where they don't really want to go to like a doctor or like a dentist," she says.

She grew up translating for her parents, and knows the power of connections.

"Be the person that is able to communicate with their patients and be able to get that one to one connection that they might struggle with," says Plascencia.

Angelique Campos is a nurse; she spoke with students and answered questions about how to thrive in a field that for years was predominantly white.

"I was glad to be able to come here today to hopefully touch somebody to let them know that they can still do it and keep pushing through even though somebody can tell you no you can’t,” says Campos.

These women, just two examples of what can happen, when people get a chance to chase their dreams.

"I know that becoming who I want to become and hopefully accomplishing my goals, hopefully will make them very proud," says Plascencia.

Event leaders say they hope the event continues to expand to help more people.