OSC hosts 96th Annual Spelling Bee for Nebraska and Southwest Iowa Students

Video shows Regional Spelling Bee practice rounds at UNO.

The Omaha Sports Commission (OSC) is once again bringing together the top spellers from Nebraska and Southwest Iowa for the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.

The winner of the Regional Spelling Bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Last year's winner from the Omaha competition placed 9th in the national event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a big day for top spellers in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Students from both states met at UNO for the Regional Spelling Bee.

The Omaha Sports Commission hosted its 96th annual spelling bee this morning. The event began with practice rounds, where students wrote down the words announced to them. After the practice round, students in 8th grade and younger started the competition. The winner of the regional spelling bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held in Maryland over Memorial Day weekend.