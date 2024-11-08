Paid sick leave passes in Nebraska: some employers are ready, others worry it's another expense

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Paid sick leave is coming to Nebraska. Now businesses are trying to figure out how to implement it. Melissa Wright in downtown Omaha, talking with business owners in this neighborhood about what comes next for them.

Starting October 1 of next year, all employers will have to provide paid sick leave to part time and full time employees.

"I think when our employees are sick, we don't want them to be here, anyway." Said Debra McKnight.

Here at the Urban Abby, its a small team of 8 people. Debra Mcknight.. one of the founding pastors of the coffee shop sees this as an opportunity for businesses who received taxpayer help during covid to return the favor.

"As community, so many businesses received PPP funds and ERC funds from this covid period. So, I just think this is probably a good time for businesses to give back and to make sure our whole community is healthy and safe." Said McKnight.

Now that initiative 436 has passed, businesses with less than 20 employees will have to provide five days of sick leave. Businesses with over 20 employees will provide seven days. For part-time employees— they will receive one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work.

"I think this is a first step. And I dream of it being even more supportive of more people, so that everybody can live well and happy. And we don't have medical debt, and we don't have anxiety about will I lose my job." Said McKnight.

In 2021 the Nebraska Department of Labor reported over 90% of people looking for jobs want paid sick time. Another study showed, 64.5% of businesses in Nebraska offered suck time to their full-time employees, while 22% offered it to part time employees.

Jodi Paopao with the Appleseed Paid Sick Leave says employees for paid sick time will not hurt customers.

"The financial impact is pretty negotiable. it only cost on average, three cents per employee per hour." Said Paopao.

McKnight says the switch will be a worth it adjustment.

"I anticipate that we will try to offer each other grace in figuring out the kinks but I'm not too worried about it." Said McKnight.

Other business owners I spoke with did not agree with the bill and declined to be on camera. They say paying high school, part time employees will cost them more and will lead to price hikes for customers.