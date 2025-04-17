Plans for a 20 acre development project at 30th and Dodge called 'The Stitch' announced

Proposed development 'The Stitch' aims to transform 20 acres of "underutilized" land at 30th and Dodge.

Urban Land Institute identifies the area as primarily occupied by highway ramps.

Omaha by Design's Scott Dobbe highlights the potential size and character of the development.

No formal plans yet; project remains in the conceptual stage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The Stitch" would be a 20-acre development. The Urban Land Institute says the space is "underutilized land occupied by highway ramps."

It's still just an idea; the chamber and a panel of developers, architects, engineers, and city officials hosted an informational meeting to talk about it.

"You could fit all of Charles Schwab Field in that space. You could fit 6 blocks of the old market in that fabric and character in that space," said Omaha by Design Executive Director Scott Dobbe.

ULI Nebraska

Charlie Huffman has lived in this part of town for 20 years. He's questioning why something new would be built when there are buildings that could be renovated across the street.

"It would be nice to find someone who would be willing to come in here and develop it. I think renovation of the older architecture is much more aesthetically pleasing than a lot of the new stuff they're building," said Huffman.

Engineers commissioned by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce recommend:



Realigning I-480 ramps to open parcels for development

Adding over 500 new housing units, including 240 affordable units

Reinstating historic street connections and boulevards

Creating flexible, mixed-use zoning to accommodate housing, retail, and

public space

They hope to address mobility in the area by adding a roundabout at the Dodge entrance.

The other thing we're doing is when you have something like traffic circle, the abilities, art, the ability to make that an entryway to a new neighborhood, so as you're approaching from the south, you know you're entry of this new space," said Mark McLaughlin, City of Omaha.

Hannah McIlree

Huffman agrees that traffic near the area is a problem and hopes this panel can find a solution.

"I've seen numerous accidents right over here at 31st,

30th and 31st in Dodge every summer, there's probably at least a dozen accidents. And the flow of traffic here definitely needs to be re-engineered by the city somehow, some way," said Huffman.

For this proposal to become a reality, they'll need the Nebraska Department of Transportation to remove the ramps, acquire bond money for highway demolition, City Council approval, and the city will have to partner with developers for infrastructure improvements.