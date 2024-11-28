Police urge caution on 'Blackout Wednesday' to prevent drunk driving fatalities

Thanksgiving weekend has the second most traffic fatalities due to drunk driving, with Thanksgiving Eve being particularly dangerous.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The night before Thanksgiving is a popular time for young adults to hit the bars with hometown friends and one of the most dangerous nights to be on the road.

Nationwide Thanksgiving weekend has the second most traffic fatalities as a result of alcohol-impaired drivers, according to the NHSTA. In 2022, 100 drivers were involved in fatal traffic crashes on Thanksgiving Eve — 35% of those drivers were drunk.

From 2018-2022, 833 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Have a plan. Get a designated driver, call for an Uber, call for a family member to come pick you up if you have too much to drink. We want everyone to show up at family Thanksgiving dinner and not miss because they're in jail, in the hospital, or in the morgue," said Hanson.

Jade Thompson and her sister Brooke say they'll be hitting the bars in Blackstone tonight... it's their second year participating in what some people call "Blackout Wednesday".

"I just like to go out and drink," said B. Thompson.

"I think it's just fun getting together with the friends," said J. Thompson.

Though they're looking to have fun and drink with friends, they're only making good decisions when it comes to finding a safe way home.

Sheriff Hanson also says the Douglas county CAT team will be patrolling and tonight for impaired driver.

