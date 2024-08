BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On April 19, 83 -year old, Jon Traudt entered Chaunci Calloway's apartment for an air quality inspection. Before finishing the inspection, Traudt was escorted off the property by police.

Traudt was accused of trespassing on Omaha Housing Authority property and had his first hearing on July 26. Traudt was scheduled for trial on August 30. Early Friday, prosecutors dropped their charges against Traudt and dismissed his charges.