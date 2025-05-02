Protesters line up along Dodge for May Day, advocating for unions, immigrants, low-income families

Protesters gathered in Omaha for International Workers Day, voicing concerns about tariffs, union rights, and federal funding cuts.

Speakers emphasized the impact of economic challenges on workers and the importance of union solidarity to negotiate better wages.

Organizer Linda Jensen expressed satisfaction with the turnout, highlighting President Trump as a perceived threat to unions and low-income families.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Protesters lined up starting at Memorial Park and extending past the University of Nebraska Omaha on Thursday for International Workers Day. There was a lot of honking as demonstrators expressed their passion for tariffs, union rights, and concerns about federal funding cuts.

KMTV asked protesters why they attended the event.

"Right now, the biggest concern I have is immigration and how immigrants are being treated, and the huge loss it is for our country," said Cindy Everson.

"I want to see Trump gone and somebody else take his place with some sense," said David Wilhelm.

Hundreds of protests took place across the United States for May Day, a day dedicated to standing in solidarity with workers' unions. Past May Days have focused on the fight for union rights and the eight-hour workday.

Linda Jensen, founder and organizer of the Like Minded Friends group, told KMTV that her organization views President Trump as a threat to union rights, immigrants, and low-income families.

"When unions negotiate, wages go up for everyone else because companies that aren't unionized have to pay competitive wages. We want all of our unions to get back on solid footing and be what they've always been—a staple of our country," Jensen said.

"People are feeling the economic impacts, right? The prices of groceries, bills, and all of that," another protester said. "The only real power that workers have is to come together to unionize. When people are united, they have power. Through unions, we can use that organizational strength to make demands for our workplaces and lessen the impact of the economic crisis by securing better pay for workers."

Jensen expressed satisfaction with the turnout, noting that protesters lined Dodge Street from Memorial Park to Crossroads.