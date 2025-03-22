Protesters voice opposition outside of Kid Rock concert aimed at celebrating Trump, 'MAGA'

Protesters gathered outside the Kid Rock concert to voice opposition against President Donald Trump.

Attendees of the concert expressed frustration towards the protest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members rally at Kid Rock's tour launch in Omaha, expressing concerns over 'MAGA' and President Donald Trump.

"MAGA MAGA MAGA, go home," yelled one concert attendee.

Kid Rock kicked off his tour in Omaha, the singer said the tour is being done to "celebrate President Trump's victory and all things MAGA!"

Because of the musician's direct connection to President Donald Trump, some community members thought he might make an appearance. Members of Indivisible Nebraska gathered at the corner of 10th and Mike Fahey to protest.

"It's going to hurt everyone. It's already shown that he's just firing people whoever he wants and getting rid of everything or a lot of racial or minority stuff in the government web pages," said protester Curt Forester.

"I think this is a great, we have a right to protest, peaceful protest, and it's very important to do something about it. If you don't believe in what's happening is right, then we should speak out," said John Thomas.

Many Kid Rock and Trump fans were not pleased with the presence of the protesters. One spoke his mind at the end of KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree's interview with Thomas. The attendee used profanity and told protesters that Elon Musk should not be messed with.

President Trump did not make an appearance in Omaha