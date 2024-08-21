Rathskeller bar closure leaves Central O neighborhood nostalgic and uncertain

OMAHA, NE — The temporary closure of Rathskeller Bier Haus due to construction left residents wondering about the future of the neighborhood staple.

Now, the owners say they're selling the business.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction near Saddle Creek has put a strain on some small business owners, we saw that when Weird Wild Stuff Vintage closed their doors after 28 years last month, now Dundee neighbors say they fear they've lost another neighborhood small business.

The Rathskeller Bier Haus closed their doors in October 2023, with the hope of reopening in spring of this year. A note was posted to their door and website telling customers the construction and road closure had been difficult and stressful for patrons and staff.

It was a tough blow to residents like Danny Graham, who say the restaurant is a neighborhood staple.

"Me and my wife's first date was actually there. So, for that place to be closed is kind of, it's weird driving up and down the block," said Graham.

As the spring has come and gone and fall is just around the corner. It's left many neighbors wondering if they'll ever reopen.

KMTV reached out to the Rathskeller owners and they told us:

"This has been a tough 12 months. We are trying to sell the business. Hopefully we will have some positive news soon which we will be able to share with our former patrons. THANK YOU"

"I don't think that there's very many like, pubs like that around here and that everybody that, every time that we went there, it was like super hospitable people were really genuinely nice there. So, I think it is like losing a staple of the neighborhood," said Graham.

The uncertainty has some neighbors wondering what will become for the neighborhood favorite Octoberfest celebration.

Because it owns the land KMTV asked UNMC what the future holds for this restaurant but, a spokesperson told us to refer all questions to the business owners.