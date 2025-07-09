Remembering Eric Dent: Community mourns beloved bartender who died unexpectedly at 49

Eric Dent, a cherished bartender at the Green Onion Lounge in Omaha, passed away at 49.

In tribute, a special memorial seat at the bar with Eric's favorite drinks, reflecting his caring nature and the personal connections he made with those around him.

His sister, Jennifer Dent, encourages others to prioritize their health following his untimely death and announced two memorial services while requesting donations to local charities instead of flowers.

Friends and neighbors are mourning a beloved bartender who died unexpectedly. Eric Dent, known for serving up both drinks and laughter at the Green Onion Lounge in Omaha, passed away on July 2 from a brain bleed linked to high blood pressure. He was 49.

This week, a special seat at the bar with Eric's favorite drinks, Captain and Diet Coke, and a shot of Black Haus, as a final tribute to the man who touched so many lives.

"He really listened to people and I thought that he also, you know, if they would share something with him the next time he saw them, he would ask about it, you know, and he remembered things and I think they felt seen by him," a Eric's sister Jennifer said.

Jennifer Dent, Eric's sister, shared that although their family wasn't originally from Omaha, moving there when she was in seventh grade and Eric in third grade, her brother found his extended family in the community.

"My parents and I have been kind of blown away, you know, we just didn't know the extent of his friendships and the impact that those friendships had on those people," Jennifer Dent said.

Eric was found unresponsive in his apartment on June 30. Doctors determined he had suffered a severe brain bleed, which his sister says was linked to high blood pressure.

Jennifer is now using this tragedy to encourage others to prioritize their health.

"I would encourage people to go get an annual physical or if you're having any symptoms, get them checked out and treated because we shouldn't be here today," she said.

Two memorial services are being held in honor of Dent – one on Friday in Elkhorn and another on Sunday at the Green Onion Lounge. The family is asking for donations to the Heartland Food Bank or the Nebraska Humane Society in place of flowers.

The owner of the Green Onion and longtime friend of Eric Dent has started a GoFundMe to assist Dent's family. Donations are also being accepted at Dent’s memorial seat for his last call.