Resident voices concerns as developer plans six houses at 56th and Frances, says not enough space

Wedged between busy Center Street and 60th Street is a quiet neighborhood. Residents who live there tell KMTV they moved there to raise their children and retire.

Patty Smolinski did just that.

"Kids can have a swing set or go out and play ball or something in the backyard without hitting the neighbor's windows," Smolinski said.

If you look at the neighborhood, the lot looks like it should have one, maybe two, houses, but KMTV learned a builder will put six houses here. More people, more homes, less space.

"I know the more modern stuff, everybody's right next to each other. I just thought it would be better if they faced Frances Street and they put two nice houses where people had a yard," Smolinski said.

Omaha by Design held a mayoral forum to discuss the city's growth, neighborhood revitalization, and development issues.

KMTV reported on Smolinski’s questions about the development at the forum.

he thinks there needs to be more homes but isn't sure six is the right amount without seeing the plans, said mayoral candidate John Ewing Jr.

Mayor Jean Stothert said she couldn’t speak on this specific housing project, but she does have a plan to encourage density in the urban core, mentioning the need for a variety of housing, including affordable units and single-family homes.

The city planning board will hold a public hearing on the project on May 7, 2025, at 1 p.m.