Residents voice safety concerns at the busy 42nd and Leavenworth intersection

Neighbors and students report safety issues at the 42nd and Leavenworth intersection.

Residents have witnessed multiple crashes and near-misses involving pedestrians.

Concerned individuals are advocating for improved signage and pedestrian safety measures.

Daily crosswalk users express worry about distracted drivers in the busy area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and UNMC students voice concerns over pedestrian safety at a busy intersection, calling for better signage and awareness.

Joslyn Harbanek and Payten Simmons use the crosswalk at S 42nd Street and Leavenworth to get to UNMC every day. They says it's a really busy intersection and worry drivers are not looking out for pedestrians passing through.

"The crosswalk's not always clear people will come up onto the curb run red lights," said Harbanek.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree spoke to another passerby, who wanted to remain anonymous, she said she has been hit by two vehicles while crossing this intersection to go to work.

"At least just making people just take a second look to make sure no one's there before turning or going," said Harbanek.

Road improvements one traffic light down just wrapped up in early December, crews widened the intersection and added new sidewalks at Saddlecreek and Leavenworth as part of a streetscape project. But, neighbors say the city should set their sites at 42nd and Leavenworth.

"People turning right haven't seen us and they'll start to move forward or something or like even when it says walk for us, they'll go ahead before us. Pedestrian doesn't always have the right of way," said Harbanek.

KMTV contacted City Council member Danny Begley because he represents this area, he said he's looking into potential signage updates.

