Rezoning of empty Fuddruckers is a glimmer of hope for Elmwood neighbors

The future of the empty Fuddruckers building sitting at 72nd and Dodge is still up in the air, KMTV has talked with neighbors for months about the possibility of a Mega Saver gas station going into the corner. City Council is making a contingency plan so this important corner doesn't stay empty.

The building is owned by Mega Saver, who are planning to add another gas station location in this spot.

Developer Jim Carson is working alongside Mega Saver to help make it a reality.

"We've applied to downs on the property from general commercial to community commercial. The ACI overlay will remain intact, I believe it's a win for the city," said Carson.

However, Elmwood Park Neighborhood association president Diana Failla said they don't want the gas station chain coming to their neighborhood.

"We've long awaited the re-imagined crossroads with great excitement. Library, 158 million dollar project that, you know, I mean, the second floor is going to be overlooking a Mega Saver gas station and liquor establishment. It doesn't fit for many reasons," said said Failla.

Two weeks ago City Council voted against Mega Savers liquor license in this location, now the hope is that by rezoning the building it will attract a different tenant that is more aligned with what the neighborhood wants.

"I don't support this use, it is of benefit to approve this rezoning to down zone this property.In the instance, a liquor license, liquor license is not approved. There is still benefit to doing that," said City Council President Pete Festerson.

City Council approved the rezoning of this property 7-0 and City Planner David Fanslau says this type of zoning is more typical to the neighborhood.