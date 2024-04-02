Road work ahead: Construction worries Central Omaha small business owner

Construction on Saddle Creek Road has made it difficult for some people to access local businesses

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Improvements to Saddle Creek Road has some of our neighbors making adjustments to their daily commute, plus just up the block, new construction of an apartment complex is coming to the neighborhood.

Multiple lane closures on Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street is leaving local business owners with concerns.

Leah Roberts Denomme has owned and operated Weird Wild Stuff Vintage for 15 years and handpicked every item lining her shelves.

"Something that maybe one person doesn’t like anymore someone else will fall in love with," said Denomme.

Denomme says vintage items in her shop are much like this historic neighborhood, every home has its own character. But, recent construction blocking off Leavenworth Street and Saddle Creek Road has her worried that her shop will be collateral for new development.

"I don’t think they would care about someone who blocks up the street with a small business. They’ve got a much bigger agenda," said Denomme.

We reached out to City Planner Eric Englund to discuss the new development and the area's future.

"There’s a lot of demand in that area for new housing units and you know a lot of that is a result of everything that the med center is doing currently and their future plans and growth," said Englund.

Englund says that for now things will be "painful" for business owners, he believes these improvements will bring more people to the neighborhood.

"Our public works department would be in charge of any street closures or lane closures, and they are always very willing to work with business owners," said Englund.

Despite the threat of less street traffic, Denomme say she isn't against change.

"It has to be done with care… so hopefully they came that in mind with their future projects," said Denomme.

The Saddle Creek Road Improvements and the construction of Walter Apartments are expected to wrap up in 2025.

