RSV, virus that affects babies and older adults, on the rise in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)



The Douglas County Health Department says seasonal increases in flu, COVID and RSV are happening, as expected, but this year RSV is the worst.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects babies, older adults and vulnerable populations more seriously than others.

Omaha residents in Aksarben Village said they're taking a few precautions during the holidays, such as smaller parties and staying home if they are sick.

Questions? Call Douglas County Public Health Information Line: (402) 444-3400.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every year, public health officials say that they expect rates of respiratory illnesses to rise in the winter. This year is no exception. I’m Katrina Markel, your neighborhood reporter, here in central Omaha at Aksarben Village where I talked to some folks about what they did during the holiday season to avoid illness.

Abraham Talavera says his family was cautious: his grandmother has health issues.

“So, we had like a smaller gathering just because everybody knew about this whole virus and everything like that.”

Shad Wetzel from Douglas County Public Health says that’s right – along with the usual hand washing and covering coughs…

WETZEL: “Masking helps prevent transmission for those that are ill from spreading those viruses or those diseases, but also wearing one if you are vulnerable can reduce the potential of you getting infected.”

Jules Johnston is a student at Burke High.

“I’m not really worried about it because we’ve all been vaccinated for like COVID and stuff, but my grandparents haven’t.”

KATRINA MARKEL: “So are you being careful around them?”

JOHNSTON: “Yeah, we try to be more cautious about it.”

Reported COVID cases are about half of what they were at this time last year, and influenza is relatively low, but cases of another respiratory illness are going up – one that especially affects babies.

“... RSV peaked the earliest. We started to see activity early in November, and now, it’s very high, significantly high. It has been the last few weeks.”

Older people and pregnant women should have no trouble getting the RSV vaccine, but the one for infants is in short supply, says Wetzel.

The three people willing to share their views that I spoke to in Aksarben Village said they were concerned about illness this season, but Houston Alexander also thinks people are tired of worrying about it.

“I think people are concerned about RSV and COVID, but I think people are also over it…they’re willing to treat it, but I think people are just over it being a part of everyday living.”

If you do suspect you have flu, COVID or RSV, the health department says to get tested quickly because the sooner you take anti-viral medication, the more effective it is.

As always, talk to your healthcare provider if you have questions or concerns about vaccinations.

In Aksarben Village, in central Omaha, I’m your neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

