Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Omaha, comments on what he calls Trump's 'antisemitic' statement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a sign that Nebraska's Second Congressional District is up for grabs, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is in Omaha.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in central Omaha where emhoff met with supporters.

Emhoff's visit started in North Omaha with a roundtable on reproductive rights.

Alisha Shelton: "Just knowing that you are doing something to end a pregnancy that you really worked hard to achieve..."

Alisha Shelton, a former senate candidate and mental health therapist, shared her experience with pregnancy loss and IVF. She was joined by Omaha-area physicians and State Senator Tony Vargas.

Dr. Emily Patel: "Maternal mortality and morbidity is a public health emergency in the United States..."

Emhoff moved on to the Nebraska Democratic Party office on Pacific Street.

"I am right back here in C.D. Two, like I was in 2020 ... Joe Biden and Hamala Harris won here, in the electoral vote, and we're going to do it again," said Emhoff.

Two women, who actually live in a different congressional district, drove to Omaha for the event. Both said education policy was on their minds.

Kathy Jensen: "...That we're going to take money away from public schools and we're not going to have the quality of education that we've had in the past"

Glenda Willard : "The shift has been towards maybe funding private schools. So, we must keep the money in our public education."

Emhoff, who is Jewish, also responded to comments made by former President Trump on Monday. Trump said that Jews who vote for Democrats “hate their religion.”

"This is a disgusting, toxic, antisemitic thing to say," said Emhoff.

Republicans responded to Emhoff's trip by saying the campaign sent their 'second fiddle' to Omaha.

Emhoff ended his day with a yard sign event at a local union office.

