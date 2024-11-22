Sen McDonnell announces mayoral campaign challenges Mayor Stothert on street car

Mike McDonnell officially announces his candidacy for mayor of Omaha.

McDonnell's platforms include fixing roads, adding OPD staff, and putting the street car project to a vote.

Mayor Jean Stothert claims McDonnell's plans to pause the street car will hurt the city.

The Nebraska Democratic Party aims to prevent Stothert from winning a fourth term.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Senator Mike McDonnell launches mayoral campaign focusing on infrastructure and public safety, challenging incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert.

"I will listen to you, I will work hard and I will tell you the truth, that's why I'm announcing that I'm running for mayor of the City of Omaha," said Senator McDonnell.

Hannah McIlree

Prominent Omaha figures gathered in Central Omaha to support the Senator. Some familiar faces were P.J. Morgan, Mike Fahey, Tony Conner and Dan Osborn.

Platforms McDonnell is running on are fixing the roads, adding staff to OPD, and an issue he's been very outspoken about for months, putting the street car project to a vote.

"But the first thing I, I would do is ask for that to be paused, look at those contracts, make sure that we know that this is a half a billion dollar project. What about the maintenance? What about the operation costs?" said Senator McDonnell.

Senator McDonnell has written two letters to the city regarding the issue. Back in October, KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree spoke to Mayor Jean Stothert about them. She said the letters were politically motivated, because McDonnell was preparing to throw his hat in the ring in the race for mayor.

edited by Hannah McIlree

"What Mike McDonnell is asking us to do will cause the city to decline and fall behind and we are not going to do this. This is for his own political gain," said Mayor Stothert.

McDonnell says he wants to make sure neighbors have a voice on projects like the street car.

The Nebraska Democratic Party also chimed in, NDP chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement:

"Our party is ready to do everything we can to ensure Stothert does not win a fourth term and instead elect a Mayor who will not waste money on pointless street cars, will fix potholes, and end the politics of revenge that has been the hallmark of Jean's tenure."

Mayor Stothert also sent out a statement, announcing support from speaker John Arch and six senators including democrat John Fredrickson.

Voters in Omaha always decide on mayor the year after a presidential election. Which means we'll have a general election on May 13. But it seems the primary in April could be the showdown to watch, as Senator McDonnell enters the race.

