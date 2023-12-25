Serving those experiencing homelessness on Christmas; Open Door Mission hosts holiday brunch

Hundreds experiencing homelessness came to the Open Door Mission's Garland Thompson Center on Christmas Day for a special brunch served by around 100 volunteers.

Carolyn Wager is a resident in the Lydia House Shelter and talks about what this brunch means to her.

Video shows volunteers serving guests and guests enjoying the brunch.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's more than just a Christmas brunch here at the Open Door Mission’s Garland Thompson Center where those struggling over the holidays or experiencing homelessness can come and feel cared for this Christmas.

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered for a warm meal served by around 100 volunteers on Christmas day.

Among the guests being served, was Carolyn Wager.

"I moved from South Carolina leaving a domestic violence relationship that took place in March… And I knew I needed to seek shelter when I got here," she said.

In the Lydia House Shelter since June, Carolyn is grateful to see her community come together to celebrate and remember what the holidays are truly about.

"It's beautiful seeing people willing to sacrifice their day no matter whether it's Christmas or not, willing to sacrifice their time and their day to serve us."

Others like Tarnelli Graves felt the same way.

"I feel kind of blessed to be here because if it wasn't for Open Door Mission, I don't know where I would be," he said.

While the organization serves three meals a day every day, many volunteers find it meaningful to come and serve on Christmas.

"My dad and I are running the expo line, so people bring their orders, we get their food prepared and then we are serving them. That's kind of the intent today that we're able to prepare their meal and bring it to them so they can enjoy it today on Christmas," said Mia McGrath, one of the volunteers.

"A lot of them have great stories, a lot of them are really good people you know who just need a little help," said Jacob Gowans, who was volunteering with his family.

The organization says their goal with the brunch was to do something special, so each person feels seen and like someone really does care for them on the holiday.

It's something that means a lot to people like Carolyn.

"It's a sense of family that I've never felt before," she said.

The brunch was just one of the events the non-profit hosted for the holiday as well as a Christmas banquet served with dinner.