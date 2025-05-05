Shareholders share outlook on future of Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the weekend wound down, and shareholders from all over the world began to pack up and head home, some stopped by Warren Buffett's house in Dundee to reminisce on this historic weekend.



Even with Buffett stepping down, many believe it won't be the last we'll see of him.

The future of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting remains unknown, but it’s a new chapter many shareholders are excited to venture into.

"I think he'll come back, but you know the way what he stands for and the way he is, I think if he's handing it over to Greg, he'll prefer taking the back seat."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 2025 shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway is over, but one for the history books with Warren Buffett's decision to step down as CEO.

I wanted to find out from shareholders their thoughts on what the future holds for this annual meeting.

For many, it was their first time in Omaha — but with Buffett stepping down, will they come back?

"I'd like to come back. I'm really impressed with Greg. I think he's gonna do a fantastic job," said DJ Andrus, a shareholder from Georgia.

"I think maybe we'll consider coming, you know, see, you can be part of the first one, the first one without Warren, so that's still something to be set in stone, a history moment for everyone, like we're here for the next chapter, the start of the new journey," said Byron Guzman, a shareholder from California.

"I think he'll come back, but you know the way what he stands for and the way he is, I think if he's handing it over to Greg, he'll prefer taking the back seat," said Jigar Shah, a shareholder from California.

"I think so. I mean, I imagine he'll be there, right? He said that he's gonna be part of, you know, if he's asked, he's gonna be part of any kind of advisory or decision-making," said Victor Popescu, a shareholder from Romania.

With so much tradition in this event cemented in Omaha, shareholders think future events will still be held here.

"Yeah, I think maybe it will still be the same. It's a tradition," said Alice Liaw, a shareholder from Taiwan.

"It has kind of so much of what we call association, affiliation with this place that just makes sense to have it over here," said Shah.

