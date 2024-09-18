Shooting on 16th and Farnam leaves one person in critical condition

One person was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition

One person was shot in Downtown Omaha Tuesday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene near the 200 block of South 16th Street.

They say upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering gunshot wound. The male was transported to UNMC in critical condition.

OPD says it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police were not able to share any information about a suspect or suspects.

At 16th and Farnham I'm Hannah McIlree. You're downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter.

