Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCentral Omaha

Actions

Shooting on 16th and Farnam leaves one person in critical condition

A man was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in downtown Omaha. The Omaha Police Department say it was an isolated incident.
Posted
    • One person was shot and taken to an area hospital in critical condition
    • The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. near the 200 block of S 16th Street
    • The shooting was an isolated incident

    BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
    One person was shot in Downtown Omaha Tuesday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene near the 200 block of South 16th Street.

    They say upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering gunshot wound. The male was transported to UNMC in critical condition.

    OPD says it was an isolated incident.

    The investigation is ongoing and police were not able to share any information about a suspect or suspects.

    At 16th and Farnham I'm Hannah McIlree. You're downtown Omaha neighborhood reporter.

    Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

    More News In Your Neighborhood