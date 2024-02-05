Six days of movie magic; The 19th annual Omaha Film Festival

The 19th annual Omaha Film Festival is from Feb. 27-March 3, where hundreds of people will come together at the Aksarben Cinema to watch films and talk with filmmakers from Nebraska and around the world.

Omaha Film Festival Executive Director, Marc Longbrake and Co-board President, Kristen Job talk about the Nebraska Filmmaking. community and what this festival means for them.

Video shows moments from last year's festival at the Aksarben Cinema.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grab your popcorn because this one is going to be good. Six days, 98 films and hundreds of people will be here at the Aksarben Cinema for the 19th annual Omaha Film Festival. And were getting an inside look at what you can expect.

from Feb. 27 to March 3 the Aksarben Cinema comes alive with filmmakers, directors, writers, actors and more.

Festival Executive Director Marc Longbrake says the event goes beyond just seeing a movie on the big screen.

"And then the film will go up on the screen, the credits’ role, and the filmmaker gets up and you can have a Q&A with that person. So, the opportunity to interact with a person that just made the piece of art that you're looking at I think it's incredible."

While the festival will feature filmmakers from around the world, it's a chance for local artists to be in the spotlight too.

"Nebraska has a pretty thriving filmmaker community,” said Festival Co-board President, Kristen Job. “Again, I'm not sure too many people know about that outside of our little circle, but we do a really amazing job of highlighting Nebraska filmmakers in this year. We have a feature film that is from a Nebraska filmmaker right here in Omaha and so we're trying to cultivate that filmmaker community."

For many filmmakers, this event will also be the first time they see their work shown in front of an audience.

"The thing that I hear is you feel naked, and you feel like oh no people are going to see the thing that I've been working on and then you get that first laugh or that first sniffle because of the content in your film and what I hear is that's the goosebumps moment for all the filmmakers," said Longbrake.

So, whether you're looking for a good laugh or a good cry, there's something for everyone at the Omaha Film Festival.

Tickets to the festival are available now and can be found at omahafilmfestival.org.

