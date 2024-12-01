Small Business Saturday: neighbors support Spruce in downtown ahead of holiday shopping

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Holiday season is in full swing, people are busy shopping and crossing off items on their lists. Before you head to the stores, we want you to know why shopping local and supporting small businesses is beneficial.

Inside Spruce on Leavenworth you can find journals, cook books, candles, home decor and almost anything that could make the perfect gift.

Lena Munger and her daughter Leah say Spruce is their go to store but during the holidays.

"We were also were here two weeks ago but were trying to stay focused today and we brought some, I brought some stuff myself," said Munger.

Munger says with the focus used today they were able to choose some special gifts.

"They know us by face and by name and you know its fun to come in here by a regular basis and get things and get things you can’t necessarily get anywhere else,” said Munger.

Munger says the uniqueness of the store makes shopping for people easy.

"The opportunity to give gifts over the holidays is a great reminder of doing that," said Munger. "We walked around the store today and thought about what do our teacher like, what would they like."

Small Business Saturday created by American Express and sponsored by the Small Business Administration is meant to encourage neighbors to shop local during the holidays.

"Shopping local supports those in our community and gives jobs to those in our community," said Palardino

Sarah Palardino comes every year to pick up gifts for her family. She says her favorite part about the shop.

"I always pick up something for myself, a little decoration to for my house when I’m out shopping for others," said Palardino. "Like that they have everything from personal gifts from hand bags to hand goods… to Christmas decorations."

Amy Sporrer, the owner of Spruce says she’s proud, that neighbors see her store as extraordinary.

"Oh yeah, I always think there’s something for everyone here and my philosophy has always been, 'would I take this to my house', yes I would so we can have it in the store,” said Sporrer.

The owner tells me shes been at this location 12 years and the support she gets from neighbors is what keeps her motivated to continue supplying her customers year round.