'Sparkliest place in Omaha': Borsheims kicks off Berkshire Shareholders Weekend

Borsheims is opening on Sunday exclusively for Berkshire shareholders, offering special access.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 45% off select items and exclusive pieces shipped for the event.

The store is showcasing merchandise from 102 vendor partners with special pricing for shareholders.

If you’re into diamonds, the kind you can wear, Borsheims is the place to be on Sunday if you’re a Berkshire shareholder.

The jewelry store is not usually open on Sunday, but Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Adrienne Perry tells me they made an exception for shareholders.

"There are so many shareholders in from all over the world, even, we open up extra hours so that we can accommodate and host and really show off what we think is the sparkliest place in Omaha during the shareholders' weekends," said Perry.

Perry said they're offering up to 45% off select items and that exclusive pieces were shipped to Omaha for the occasion.

"Everything at Borsines this week and into next week through Mother's Day has special shareholder pricing, and on top of that, we have 102 of our vendor partners that brought even more of their merchandise here to exhibit and also priced it special for shareholders," said Perry.

This is Perry’s 21st Berkshire weekend, she said this time around rivaled large pre-pandemic shareholders' weekends.

The store will be open to shareholders from 11 am – 4 pm on Sunday.