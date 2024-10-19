Speaker Johnson and Rep. Bacon visit Omaha talk: Israel, antisemitism, and Hamas

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Don Bacon hosted a roundtable with Omaha's Jewish leaders.

Speaker of the house Mike Johnson was in Omaha with Representative Don Bacon. They hosted a roundtable with Omaha's Jewish community. Discussions centered on supporting Israel, fighting antisemitism, and addressing the situation with Hamas hostages.

Johnson said he spoke with Israeli leadership following the confirmed death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Thursday.

"They have terrible things in mind for the United States and obviously for Israel and we've got to bring that conflict to an end. So we stand resolutely with Israel and it's time of greatest need," said Johnson.

Bacon and Johnson also said they're grateful for Omaha's Jewish leaders and the discussions they had about what they say is "rising" antisemitism in America.

Hannah McIlree

"Yesterday was a huge day in the fight against the Hamas with taking out its leader. But, we wanted to express to our friends and neighbors, our support for Israel and also that what we've seen in our country with the antisemitism on our campuses and in other areas that's unacceptable," said Bacon.

The stop was also to help drum up support for Rep. Bacon who is seeking re-election.

"They know that he does the job well and he does it with respect and dignity and that's what the American people demand and deserve. He, he, he has the demeanor of a, of a founding father. I mean, I say this, he's one of my classmates. We've been in Washington together for eight years," said Johnson.

Johnson said the death of Sinwar is a big accomplishment but there is still much work to be done in Israel.

